Paintsville names new athletic director

Jason Kinner played football and is credited with helping lead the tigers to the region 15...
Jason Kinner played football and is credited with helping lead the tigers to the region 15 title in baseball.(Paintsville Independent Schools Facebook)
By Jack Demmler
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Paintsville Independent Schools announced Jason Kinner as the new athletic director on Monday.

In a social media post, Kinner said he has been involved in Paintsville athletics for more than 30 years as an athlete, coach, parent and fan.

“I am excited for the opportunity and I appreciate the administration and staff for believing in me,” Kinner wrote in a Facebook post. “Promoting our kids is something I have and will continue to take a ton of pride in it.”

Kinner graduated from Paintsville Independent Schools in 2000.

Kinner played football and helped lead the baseball Tigers to the 15th region title in 2000 beating Johnson Central.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trent Noah
Trent Noah receives twenty-fourth D1 offer
.
Update: Police identify woman killed in Harlan County crash
The incident happened near Norris Landing Marina around 8 p.m. Saturday evenings, according to...
Child dies after Norris Lake boat collision, TWRA says
Police lights generic
Two high school students dead following weekend crash in Floyd County
mountain parkway
Survey: Kentucky has one of the most feared roads in the U.S.

Latest News

Trent Noah
Trent Noah receives twenty-fourth D1 offer
Hazard Soccer
Hazard boys’ soccer has a new man at the helm
A microphone rests on a table during NCAA college football Southeastern Conference Media Days,...
SEC Football Media Poll picks Georgia, Alabama in each division
UK at SEC Media Days - 11 p.m.