Paintsville names new athletic director

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Paintsville Independent Schools announced Jason Kinner as the new athletic director on Monday.

In a social media post, Kinner said he has been involved in Paintsville athletics for more than 30 years as an athlete, coach, parent and fan.

“I am excited for the opportunity and I appreciate the administration and staff for believing in me,” Kinner wrote in a Facebook post. “Promoting our kids is something I have and will continue to take a ton of pride in it.”

Kinner graduated from Paintsville Independent Schools in 2000.

Kinner played football and helped lead the baseball Tigers to the 15th region title in 2000 beating Johnson Central.

