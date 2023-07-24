One injured in Wayne County house fire

MONTICELLO, Ky. (WYMT) - One person is recovering following a house fire in Southern Kentucky.

It happened early Monday morning on Barton Court in Monticello.

Firefighters from the Monticello Fire Department responded and were able to quickly contain the flames.

We are told one person was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

