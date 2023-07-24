One injured in Pike County shooting

.
.(WYMT)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 3:53 PM EDT
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - One person was injured Monday afternoon in a shooting in Pikeville.

Officers with the Pikeville Police Department confirmed that a person told them they were injured in the shooting and that that person sustained and injury to the head, though it is not being characterized as a gunshot wound.

Police officers confirm that the shooter was Timothy Newsome of Virgie and that he has been arrested.

The victim was coherent and talking as they were awaiting treatment at Pikeville Medical Center.

Police officials say there is no further threat to the public

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

