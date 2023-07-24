One dead following overnight crash in Harlan County

.
.(WYMT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 6:07 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One person is dead following an overnight crash in Harlan County.

It happened just before 11:40 Sunday night on U.S. 119 in the Coldiron community.

Police say the crash involved a truck and a coal truck.

The Harlan County coroner was called and pronounced a 59-year-old woman dead at the scene.

The coroner has not released the name, pending notification of relatives.

The woman’s body was sent to the State Medical Examiner’s office in Frankfort.

We do not know if anyone else was injured. No other details have been released at this time.

