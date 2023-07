LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for a stolen ATV.

Deputies confirmed the 2018 Polaris Ranger was stolen from Callahan Falls near Four Oaks Road.

If you have any information, you can call the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at 606-864-6600.

