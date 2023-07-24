Nearly 30 grams of meth found in Southern Kentucky man’s car

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One man accused of bringing illegal drugs into one Southern Kentucky county is facing charges.

Around 8 Sunday night, two Wayne County sheriff’s deputies were looking for a car they believed the suspect was driving on Highway 90 outside Monticello.

Through an investigation, police discovered the driver of the car, Stevie Gregory, 45, of Monticello, was the suspect in an ongoing drug trafficking case they were working on.

The two deputies spotted the car and stopped it at the intersection of Highway 90 and 1275.

When they approached the vehicle, police told the driver why they stopped him and asked for permission to search the car. Gregory told them no.

One of the deputies then deployed K-9 Dunya for a free air sniff around the car to see if the dog could pick up a scent of drugs inside the vehicle, which he did.

Once Gregory was removed from the car, deputies found a bag that ended up containing almost 29 grams of meth inside the driver’s door.

He was arrested and charged with trafficking in a controlled substance. He was taken to the Wayne County Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.