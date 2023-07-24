More information released about recent incident at Cumberland Falls

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are learning more about a story we first told you about late last week.

A kayaker survived going over a popular and high waterfall in Southern Kentucky.

It happened Friday night at Cumberland Falls.

Whitley County emergency management officials say the man was with a group of other kayakers when, for some reason, he went over the falls.

The others were able to stop in time.

Officials say the man did not suffer serious injuries and was extremely lucky.

“Just from what I could see there he was alert and talking. He did not have any serious injuries that I could see. Did not hear the final extent,” Larry Centers with Whitley County Emergency Management said.

The man was taken to Baptist Regional Hospital in Corbin.

Officials say it is illegal to go over the falls, but it isn’t clear yet if the man is going to face charges.

They have not released his name yet.

