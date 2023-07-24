Mason Moore to return to Kentucky in 2024

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky baseball pitcher, Mason Moore, is returning to the mound for the Wildcats for his junior season.

The team announced Moore’s return to the blue and white on twitter Monday.

𝐌𝐨' 𝐌𝐚𝐬𝐨𝐧!



Our draft eligible postseason breakout star is staying home for at least one more season!@masonmoore_20 | #WeAreUK pic.twitter.com/R47CKXQzR1 — Kentucky Baseball (@UKBaseball) July 24, 2023

Moore was draft eligible after finishing the 2023 season with 54 strikeouts and an earned run average of 1.80 through 55 innings pitched.

Moore finished with a record of four wins and one loss along with four saves.

