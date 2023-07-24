Mason Moore to return to Kentucky in 2024

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30
By Jack Demmler
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky baseball pitcher, Mason Moore, is returning to the mound for the Wildcats for his junior season.

The team announced Moore’s return to the blue and white on twitter Monday.

Moore was draft eligible after finishing the 2023 season with 54 strikeouts and an earned run average of 1.80 through 55 innings pitched.

Moore finished with a record of four wins and one loss along with four saves.

