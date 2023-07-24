Lexington Restaurant Week continues with special menus

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Restaurant Week continues through next Sunday, and local restaurants are serving up deals ranging from $19 to $39.

Dudley’s on Short in Downtown Lexington is just one of the participating restaurants, and their special menu provides customers with a tasty deal. Their menu includes appetizers such as fried oysters and entrees such as grilled mahi and hangover steak.

“Whenever chef debuted this menu with me, I said ‘are you kidding me? You can get all of this for $39?’,” said Heath Branch, general manager of Dudley’s on Short. “Our price point tends to be much higher than that for one dish. It really is that good of a deal.”

Throughout the week, Branch hopes Dudley’s on Short will be able to gain new clientele.

“We’re hoping that we can make some new fans out of this,” said Branch.

A short drive away, in Chevy Chase, Bella Cafe and Grille is also offering customers a special menu for only $39, including an appetizer of heirloom tomatoes, an entree of scallops and pound cake for dessert.

The special has brought in an influx of customers, both new and old.

“We even had people waiting over an hour for tables at one point just because we had so many reservations,” said Richard Corbett, associate manager of Bella Cafe and Grille. “We knew that our people loved it. We knew that people would love it that come in and try it for the first time.”

There is still ample time for those who have not been able to go out and snag these deals. Restaurant Week continues through the end of July.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.