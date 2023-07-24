KSP investigating after man shot during police situation in Berea

A man was taken to the hospital after he was shot during a situation with police in Berea,...
A man was taken to the hospital after he was shot during a situation with police in Berea, according to Mayor Bruce Fraley. It happened around 10:30 Monday morning on Redbud Drive.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEREA, Ky. (WKYT) - A man was taken to the hospital after he was shot during a situation with police in Berea, according to Mayor Bruce Fraley.

It happened around 10:30 Monday morning on Redbud Drive.

Mayor Fraley says police were responding to a domestic situation when shots were fired.

No officers were injured, but a man involved in the domestic situation was shot once and taken to the hospital. We’re told he will be placed in police custody after being treated.

Kentucky State Police is investigating what happened.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trent Noah
Trent Noah receives twenty-fourth D1 offer
.
Update: Police identify woman killed in Harlan County crash
The incident happened near Norris Landing Marina around 8 p.m. Saturday evenings, according to...
Child dies after Norris Lake boat collision, TWRA says
mountain parkway
Survey: Kentucky has one of the most feared roads in the U.S.
Photo Courtesy: Kelly Burton
Person injured after attempting to go over Cumberland Falls

Latest News

Officials held a groundbreaking ceremony on a project that will invest nearly $4 million in new...
Groundbreaking held for renovations to UVA-Wise sports fields
Police lights generic
Two high school students dead following weekend crash in Floyd County
Hal Rogers Kentucky National Guard Armory
National Guard armory named after Congressman Hal Rogers
Officials are releasing more information about an incident that happened Friday night and left...
More information released about recent incident at Cumberland Falls
Partners for Rural Impact
‘The toolbelt that we wear as educators cannot be limited’: EKY teachers conference hosted in Hazard