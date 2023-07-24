Issues & Answers: Gov. Andy Beshear, Sen. Robert Stivers discuss flood relief one year since historic flood

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On this week’s episode of Issues and Answers: The Mountain Edition, we take a look back one year ago at the deadly and devastating flooding that overtook Eastern Kentucky.

WYMT’s Steve Hensley sat down virtually with Governor Andy Beshear and Senate President Robert Stivers (R-Manchester) to get their views of how recovery in the region has gone in the past year.

