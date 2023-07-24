Issues & Answers: Gov. Andy Beshear, Sen. Robert Stivers discuss flood relief one year since historic flood

By Steve Hensley
Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On this week’s episode of Issues and Answers: The Mountain Edition, we take a look back one year ago at the deadly and devastating flooding that overtook Eastern Kentucky.

WYMT’s Steve Hensley sat down virtually with Governor Andy Beshear and Senate President Robert Stivers (R-Manchester) to get their views of how recovery in the region has gone in the past year.

You can watch the live feed above at 7:00 p.m. Monday with a replay available shortly after

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trent Noah
Trent Noah receives twenty-fourth D1 offer
.
Update: Police identify woman killed in Harlan County crash
The incident happened near Norris Landing Marina around 8 p.m. Saturday evenings, according to...
Child dies after Norris Lake boat collision, TWRA says
Police lights generic
Two high school students dead following weekend crash in Floyd County
mountain parkway
Survey: Kentucky has one of the most feared roads in the U.S.

Latest News

Pikeville shooting update - 4:00 p.m.
Teacher Conference in Hazard - 4:00 p.m.
Cumberland Falls Update - 4:30 p.m.
Cumberland Falls Update - 6:00 p.m.
Pike County Shooting Update - 6:00 p.m.