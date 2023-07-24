Investigators emphasize caution after attempted human trafficking arrest

A man in Ashland faces serious charges related to attempted human trafficking
Law enforcement officers advise parents how to keep their children safe after an arrest for attempted human trafficking.
By Ariana Mintz
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 7:55 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHLAND, KY. (WSAZ) - For two days last week, Anthony Smith thought he was communicating with a 12-year-old girl, but it was an undercover officer all along.

Smith was arrested and charged with attempted human trafficking, among other charges.

The arrest was made on Moore Street in Ashland.

Doug Adams, Chief Deputy with the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office in West Virginia, urges caution while online.

“Dangerous, because people prey on kids online and they’ll befriend them from an online game. If you’re letting them play with people that you don’t know and before you know it, they’re grooming those kids, per se, to meet them and do other things,” Adams said.

There are some tips to help keep your kids safe online because “a lot of people think that couldn’t happen to me or my child, but it starts with cyber-bullying. It starts with inappropriate content sent to your kid to lure them in,” Adams said.

Adams also said to make sure you have the right software to help out with safety.

“Make sure you got the proper software downloaded and then parental lock downs on all the phones, switches, games, computers, but the biggest thing is to be involved with your kids even while online,” Adams said.

Other tips include: making sure profiles are private, not sharing personal information, and keeping user passwords to yourself.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights generic
Names and arrangements announced for Floyd County teens killed in weekend crash
.
Update: Police identify woman killed in Harlan County crash
Timothy Dale Newsome was charged with second degree assault.
One injured in Pike County shooting
AppHarvest files for bankruptcy
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Sheriff's Office Facebook
Traffic checkpoint leaves two, including wanted fugitive, facing charges

Latest News

WYMT First Alert Weather
Spotty showers today, dangerous heat builds in later this week
ARH Mountain Student Achiever Emma Gambrel - July 24, 2023
ARH Mountain Student Achiever Emma Gambrel
Mammoth Valley Park is already open for business, though the park’s grand opening will be...
Mammoth Cave amusement park gets new name and new owner
Teacher Conference in Hazard - 4:00 p.m.
Cumberland Falls Update - 4:30 p.m.