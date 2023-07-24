Investigators emphasize caution after attempted human trafficking arrest

ASHLAND, KY. (WSAZ) - For two days last week, Anthony Smith thought he was communicating with a 12-year-old girl, but it was an undercover officer all along.

Smith was arrested and charged with attempted human trafficking, among other charges.

The arrest was made on Moore Street in Ashland.

Doug Adams, Chief Deputy with the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office in West Virginia, urges caution while online.

“Dangerous, because people prey on kids online and they’ll befriend them from an online game. If you’re letting them play with people that you don’t know and before you know it, they’re grooming those kids, per se, to meet them and do other things,” Adams said.

There are some tips to help keep your kids safe online because “a lot of people think that couldn’t happen to me or my child, but it starts with cyber-bullying. It starts with inappropriate content sent to your kid to lure them in,” Adams said.

Adams also said to make sure you have the right software to help out with safety.

“Make sure you got the proper software downloaded and then parental lock downs on all the phones, switches, games, computers, but the biggest thing is to be involved with your kids even while online,” Adams said.

Other tips include: making sure profiles are private, not sharing personal information, and keeping user passwords to yourself.

