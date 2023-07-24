Heat on the way back

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Pleasantly sunny weekend is leading into a sunny start to the work week. However, there are still changes on the way, mainly temperature-wise, as we head through July’s final work week.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

I’m sure you noticed it getting warmer bit by bit through the day today, which is a theme that will continue as we head through this week. However, out humidity values remain in check, so we’ll remain comfortable as we head through tonight. Mostly clear skies allow lows to fall into the lower to middle 80s overnight.

Still have that tiniest chance for a downpour for our Tuesday afternoon, but mostly just warm sunshine on the way as high pressure continues to exert its dominance over our weather pattern. High temperatures get ever-so-slightly warmer as we head through the afternoon. We end up in the upper 80s to near 90º for an afternoon high. Still crisp by July standards overnight with partly to mostly clear skies once again allowing lows to fall into the lower to middle 60s.

Midweek and Beyond

We’re getting warmer as we continue through this week as the ridge of high pressure continues to scoot eastward. This allows warmer and muggier air to work into the region from the south and west. We’ll make a decent run at 90º under mostly sunny skies as we head through Wednesday afternoon. As a result of the muggier air working in, lows at night only fall into the middle and upper 60s.

The soupy feel is back as our ridge of high pressure starts to breakdown and move east to finish the week. A spotty storm becomes possible on Thursday, with a better chance for a wayward downpour as we head into the day on Friday. Either way, we remain hot and muggy as highs park themselves in the lower to even middle 90s, with heat indices in the middle to upper 90s. The hot weather continues into the weekend, as do increasing spotty storm chances.

