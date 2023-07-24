Groundbreaking held for renovations to UVA-Wise sports fields

Officials held a groundbreaking ceremony on a project that will invest nearly $4 million in new...
Officials held a groundbreaking ceremony on a project that will invest nearly $4 million in new softball and baseball fields at the University of Virginia at Wise.(Chandler Wilcox)
By Chandler Wilcox and Brandon Robinson
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - The University of Virginia’s College at Wise announced new athletic fields on Monday that officials say will bring about some positive changes on campus.

The school’s baseball and softball fields will be renovated in a $3.8 million project.

The fields are currently made up of dirt and grass, which coaches and players say was hard to maintain.

Chancellor Donna Henry said the renovations should be finished in time for their next season.

“Crews are in already. So, they will be beginning the work both on softball and baseball today, and then, the plan is it should be done around October or November. So, plenty of time for spring sports,” Henry said.

Henry also says the renovations will help with recruiting not only players but also students themselves.

