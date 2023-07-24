Former Campbell Co. corrections officer indicted, charged with misconduct

Michael J. McCarty, 43, was charged and indicted for bringing contraband into the Campbell County Jail, according to Tennessee Bureau of Investigations officials.
Michael J. McCarty, 43, was charged and indicted for bringing contraband into the Campbell...
Michael J. McCarty, 43, was charged and indicted for bringing contraband into the Campbell County Jail, according to Tennessee Bureau of Investigations officials.(Campbell County Sheriff's Office)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMPBELL CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Bureau of Investigations officials announced Monday that a former Campbell County corrections officer was indicted for bringing contraband into the Campbell County Jail.

In March, TBI agents started investigating allegations of misconduct involving Michael J. McCarty, 43. The investigation revealed that McCarty “used his position as a corrections officer to bring contraband into the Campbell County Jail to give inmates in exchange for payments,” TBI officials said.

McCarty was fired when his department learned of the misconduct.

The Campbell County Grand Jury indicted McCarty with two counts of official misconduct on Friday. On Monday, the LaFollette Police Department arrested him. He is booked in the Campbell County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trent Noah
Trent Noah receives twenty-fourth D1 offer
.
Update: Police identify woman killed in Harlan County crash
The incident happened near Norris Landing Marina around 8 p.m. Saturday evenings, according to...
Child dies after Norris Lake boat collision, TWRA says
Police lights generic
Two high school students dead following weekend crash in Floyd County
mountain parkway
Survey: Kentucky has one of the most feared roads in the U.S.

Latest News

Cumberland Falls Update - 4:30 p.m.
Pikeville shooting update - 4:00 p.m.
Teacher Conference in Hazard - 4:00 p.m.
Cumberland Falls Update - 6:00 p.m.
Pike County Shooting Update - 6:00 p.m.