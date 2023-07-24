AppHarvest files for bankruptcy

(WYMT) - A major indoor produce growing company in Kentucky has filed for bankruptcy.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports AppHarvest filed for Chapter 11 on Monday.

The news comes following months of back and forth with creditors in a foreclosure lawsuit at the company’s Richmond facility. The owner of AppHarvest’s Berea farm has also announced they want to terminate the company’s lease.

With the filing, officials hope to restructure the company while looking for solutions to the ongoing issues. Operations will continue at the company’s facilities in Richmond, Berea, Somerset and Morehead.

Officials are looking into transitioning the Berea facility to its distribution partner Mastronardi Produce, which is the same company that wants to terminate AppHarvest’s lease.

In a release from the company, CEO Tony Martin said the company and the board of directors looked at all options before deciding to file.

“The AppHarvest board of directors and executive leadership evaluated several strategic alternatives to maximize value for all stakeholders prior to the Chapter 11 filing,” said AppHarvest CEO Tony Martin. “The Chapter 11 filing provides protection while we work to transition operation of our strategic plan, Project New Leaf, which has shown strong progress toward operational efficiencies resulting in higher sales, cost savings and product quality.”

You can read the release here.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.