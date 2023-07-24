Appalachian Regional Healthcare hosting school supply drive

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The start of the new school year is upon us, and ARH is hosting a back-to-school drive this week.

Executive Director for Appalachian Regional Healthcare Angela Bailey said you can drop off donations in person at the old JCPenney building in Hazard or donate online.

“They can make a gift through our Amazon wish list, or they can make a financial contribution to the foundation,” said Bailey. “We will be happy to purchase those supplies for you.”

Bailey explained that when you are trying to get back on your feet, buying school supplies can be costly.

“School supplies can be tough you know even if you have a great job, and you weren’t affected by the floods, right? When you are still struggling to get a roof over your head and to just get back to normal life, school supplies can be a lot,” said Bailey.

Bailey said the flood impacted the entire community.

“This whole community has rallied together and shown incredible resilience, and while we are not celebrating the floods, we do want to recognize the sense of community the reliance and that there is a lot of work left to do,” said Bailey.

Bailey said that the center is open for school supply donations but people cannot stop by to pick up donated supplies. Donations will be distributed to schools in counties impacted by the flood.

Donations can be dropped off at the disaster recovery center from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. throughout the week.

