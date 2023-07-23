World War II veteran buried after 80 years of being unidentified

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear ordered flags to half-staff across Kentucky in honor of a World War II veteran who died over 80 years ago.

Community members gathered at Shiloh Baptist Church in Smiths Grove on Saturday, July 23 for the funeral of the late-Navy veteran.

“We are here today for Seaman First Class, Elmer Patterson Lawrence,” said Kelly Shehan, a volunteer for Charging Forward for America.

“He was aboard the U.S.S. Oklahoma, on December 7, 1941, when the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor. His life was lost that day, and he was not able to be identified.”

Elmer P. Lawrence of Red Cross, Kentucky was among the 429 causalities during the attack on Pearl Harbor.

He, along with others aboard the U.S.S. Oklahoma, was buried at the National Memorial Cemetary of the Pacific in Honolulu and classified as ‘non-recoverable’ until now.

“It has taken 82 years now for the technology to catch up. DNA technology,” said Shehan.

“Now he has been identified. All the ones on the Oklahoma have been identified and been able to go home to their families for closure.”

The procession went from Hager Funeral Home to Shiloh Baptist Church, with community members lining the path to show their respect for the fallen soldier.

The burial finally brought a sense of closure to Lawrence’s family after decades of uncertainty.

“If you have veterans in your family, you go to the cemetery and you lay flowers. Pay your respects,” said Shehan. “There is not that for a family that has someone missing in action. Closure is the one word that really sums it up for the families and for the community. The communities that sent their sons off at a young age to stand in for us.”

