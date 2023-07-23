Trent Noah receives twenty-fourth D1 offer
HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Harlan County basketball star Trent Noah received an offer to play at another NCAA Division I school.
Noah announced Saturday that he received an offer from the University of South Carolina.
South Carolina is the first SEC school to make an offer to the Eastern Kentucky native.
Trent has received 24 total D1 basketball offers, see below for the full list.
|School
|Offered
|Coastal Carolina
|Dec. 29, 2021
|Northern Kentucky
|Jun. 15, 2022
|Eastern Kentucky
|Sept. 22, 2022
|Miami (OH)
|Sept. 29, 2022
|Morehead State
|Oct. 8, 2022
|Indiana State
|Oct. 9, 2022
|East Tennessee State
|Nov. 14, 2022
|Richmond
|Dec. 1, 2022
|Seton Hall
|Apr. 22, 2023
|Marshall
|Apr. 24, 2023
|Belmont
|Apr. 24, 2023
|George Mason
|May 2, 2023
|Rice
|May 3, 2023
|VCU
|May 6, 2023
|Florida Gulf Coast
|May 6, 2023
|Saint Louis
|May 18, 2023
|Stanford
|May 25, 2023
|Illinois State
|June. 6, 2023
|Loyola Chicago
|June. 11, 2023
|Western Kentucky
|June. 19, 2023
|Dayton
|June. 24, 2023
|Butler
|June. 26, 2023
|California
|July. 8, 2023
|South Carolina
|July. 22, 2023
