Trent Noah receives twenty-fourth D1 offer

HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Harlan County basketball star Trent Noah received an offer to play at another NCAA Division I school.

Noah announced Saturday that he received an offer from the University of South Carolina.

South Carolina is the first SEC school to make an offer to the Eastern Kentucky native.

After a great conversation with Coach Paris, I’m thankful to share that I have received an offer from the University of South Carolina! Extremely grateful for this opportunity! @GamecockMBB #Gamecocks pic.twitter.com/4psRvx9FvA — Trent Noah (@trentnoah2_) July 23, 2023

Trent has received 24 total D1 basketball offers, see below for the full list.

School Offered Coastal Carolina Dec. 29, 2021 Northern Kentucky Jun. 15, 2022 Eastern Kentucky Sept. 22, 2022 Miami (OH) Sept. 29, 2022 Morehead State Oct. 8, 2022 Indiana State Oct. 9, 2022 East Tennessee State Nov. 14, 2022 Richmond Dec. 1, 2022 Seton Hall Apr. 22, 2023 Marshall Apr. 24, 2023 Belmont Apr. 24, 2023 George Mason May 2, 2023 Rice May 3, 2023 VCU May 6, 2023 Florida Gulf Coast May 6, 2023 Saint Louis May 18, 2023 Stanford May 25, 2023 Illinois State June. 6, 2023 Loyola Chicago June. 11, 2023 Western Kentucky June. 19, 2023 Dayton June. 24, 2023 Butler June. 26, 2023 California July. 8, 2023 South Carolina July. 22, 2023

