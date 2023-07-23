Search continues after women vanish on Owensboro trip

Regina Payne, 59, and Bonnie Mayes, 80.
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 8:43 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - First responders are continuing their search for two McLean County women last seen in Owensboro.

McLean County Dispatch tells us Regina Payne, 59, and Bonnie Mayes, 80, made a trip out to Owensboro and were last seen at the Sonic shortly after midnight Saturday.

Officials say the women, who are both from Calhoun, were supposed to come back to Riverside Manor but never returned.

“Our deputies, fire departments, dispatchers, and citizens have been and will continue to be searching,” says dispatch officials on social media. “We are praying for safety for these ladies. Most of us know them personally so we will continue to do everything we can to find them.”

According to first responders, the women were in a black 2010 Toyota Highlander with Kentucky plate “278NHM.”

If you see them, call McLean County Dispatch at 270-273-3551 or 911.

