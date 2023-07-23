Racing returns to Richmond Raceway after extensive damage

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Richmond Raceway was greatly impacted by severe storms at the end of June.

However, tonight, cars were back on the track once again.

“Just had to keep going and work every day and sweat and get out here and try to get it done,” said owner and promote of Richmond Raceway Bill Lupinos. “We actually thought we’d probably never race again...it was that bad.”

Lupinos shared how Richmond Raceway is back up and running less than a month after severe storms caused extensive damage.

“When everybody came out and cleaned everything up and helped us get going, we kind of got a game plan together and just started rebuilding to get to be where we’d be where we could race today,” said Lupinos.

HAMMONS:

“It’s honestly amazing how everyone pitches in and helps. It shows what the community really will do,” said lifelong Richmond Raceway attendee Bryan Hammons. “It’s five minutes from the house. I grew up here. I was two weeks old when I caught my first race here.”

Hammons is relieved to see the raceway up and running.

“I didn’t want to see this place close down and I’m so happy they put in the work and got it back up,” said Hammons.

The evening’s racers expressed excitement to be back on the track, and were impressed by the progress made since the storm.

“I was surprised how fast they were -- they were able to get everything repaired for this race because I figured they would cancel it but they put a lot of work in and got it able -- to be able to race tonight,” said Tristan Chamberlain, a racer from Richmond, Ind.

While the raceway is operational, there are still repairs to be made.

“Not everything’s fixed, not everything’s the way we would want it, but we can race today and continue to work after that,” said Lupinos.

The raceway’s next event, the Butterball Memorial, is set to take place from Aug. 18-19.

