One death, several injuries reported on Norris Lake, according to TWRA

By Gwendolyn Ducre
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 9:39 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - According to Claiborne County Sheriff Bob Brooks, his office is assisting the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency with a boat crash along Norris Lake.

TWRA spokesperson, Matthew Cameron, told WVLT News one person died and several sustained non-life-threatening injuries following a two-boat collision on Norris Lake near Norris Landing Marina.

The incident happened near Norris Landing Marina around 8 p.m. Saturday evening, according to Sheriff Brooks.

“Multiple Wildlife Officers are on scene as this investigation continues. The vessels involved were a Chaparral and a Triton Bass Boat. The incident does not pose a threat to the marina,” Cameron said.

This is a developing story.

