FIRST ALERT: Temperatures set to soar

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We are tracking above-average temperatures for much of the upcoming work week as high pressure builds in.

Tonight Through Monday Night

A comfortable night is on tap across the mountains as we end the weekend. We remain mostly dry and mostly clear. Overnight lows dip into the lower-60s for most of us, but some upper-50s are possible in those cooler pockets.

A warm day is on tap on Monday. Most of the region remains dry under a mostly sunny sky. However, we are watching out for a stray shower or storm during the afternoon and evening hours. High temperatures top out in the mid-to-upper-80s.

Into Monday evening and Monday night, models are hinting at some showers and storms moving into the region. We are not expecting widespread showers, but some spotty showers and storms are possible. A Level 1 risk of severe weather is in place for the areas in green. The overall threat is very low, but a storm or two could be heavy in some places. Overnight lows fall into the upper-60s under a partly cloudy sky.

Severe Storm Outlook (WYMT Weather)

Summer Sizzle Returns

The big story for the upcoming work week will be the heat. We should be in the mid-80s for this time of year, but many locations will top out in the mid-to-lower-90s.

An isolated shower or two will be possible early on Tuesday, but we are looking mostly dry and warm for Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures reach the lower-90s under a mix of Sun and clouds. Overnight lows fall into the upper-60s and lower-70s.

The forecast does not change much by Wednesday as high pressure continues to dominate. We remain mostly dry, partly cloudy and hot. Highs remain in the lower-90s. A stray shower or storm is possible, but most of us remain dry.

This “copy and paste” forecast continues on Thursday, but we could be even warmer by the end of the week. Temperatures top out in the mid-to-lower-90s on Thursday under a mix of Sun and clouds. Again, a stray shower or storm can not be ruled out, but the overall chance is low. Low temperatures only fall into the lower-70s.

On a positive note, humidity levels will not be very high. Dewpoints remain in the lower-60s for much of the week. Yes, it will be hot, but heat index values are not looking to be oppressive at this time. Still, be sure to stay hydrated, wear sunscreen and take plenty of breaks if you plan to work outside this week.

Extended Forecast

Friday is also looking toasty and mostly dry. Highs remain in the mid-to-lower-90s under a partly cloudy sky. A stray shower or storm will be possible, but most of the region looks dry and hot. Low temperatures only bottom out in the lower-70s.

As we kick off next weekend, we are not tracking many changes in the forecast. Saturday looks hot, mostly dry and partly cloudy. Temperatures top out in the lower-90s, while lows fall into the lower-70s. Again, a spotty shower or storm will be possible, but the overall chance looks low.

