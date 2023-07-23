Eckert’s Orchard Blackberry Festival kicks off the season

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Eckert’s Orchard invited people of all ages to stop by over the weekend and pick fresh blackberries that are showing up for the first time this summer, to kick off the blackberry season.

“It’s just a fun festival, it’s the first real summer crop we have. As you can see behind me it is a wall of blackberries,” said farm manager Megan Fields.

At Eckart’s Orchard, they’re celebrating the season, by inviting the community to their land to indulge in this year’s crop.

“It’s very easy to pick, a lot of times you can stand in one place and fill a whole basket,” said farm manager Megan Fields.

On Saturday and Sunday, blackberries went for $5.99 per lb, which is what they usually sell for, but the festival included more than just berry picking, making the day an experience for the whole family.

“Over the past 2 days we’ve had live music, we have Lilly’s Pad food truck, we have ice cream treats in our ice cream shop, the playground is open, and the store’s opened with lots of good things in it,” said Fields.

Judging by the amount of red berries on the vine, they say to expect more deals beyond these 2 days.

“We will have more deals to come both in the store, picked already, and out here. There are tons of red berries that haven’t ripened yet, this 90 degree weather coming this week will definitely ripen these very quickly,” said Fields.

She reminds the community that although the fun of the festival is coming to a close, the blackberries will be here.

“We imagine that we’ll have pick your own blackberries through the end of August.”

Organizers shared that although the Blackberry Festival closed earlier this evening, their Sunflower Festival opens this Friday. She says to check their social media for further details and more events to come this fall.

