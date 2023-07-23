City leaders preview upcoming North Fork Music Festival

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The North Fork Music Festival returns to the Queen City of The Mountains this coming weekend.

The two day festival will take place on Main Street in Downtown Hazard, and Downtown Coordinator for the City of Hazard Bailey Richards said the event is held the last weekend in July every year.

“There is just a lot of stuff you have to schedule around, so in September you have the Black Gold Festival, and in the beginning of July you have the fourth of July, so it was just kind of a good middle ground,” said Richards.

Richards added that they still wanted to show remembrance that this week is the one year anniversary of the July floods of Eastern Kentucky.

“This week is an incredibly difficult week for all of us who lived through it, and we wanted to kind of focus on how far we have come, how much we still have to go, but what are the things that we as a community have rallied around each other and that we can be thankful for in the process of this,” said Richards.

Richards also stated that there will be a time during the event where there will be a remembrance to the July floods.

“We have a few people that are going to be speaking, and then we have a song that was written by the wonderful musicians that work at the art station. It’s kind of a positive thinking that there is still a reason to sing even on the rainy days,” added Richards.

We have a really great lineup this year, and we are looking for a good turnout, said Richards.

“We are actually going to be fighting more of weather conditions than people coming out because of or not because of the association of the flooding,” stated Richards.

Richards said that the July flood remembrance will take place approximately at 9:45 P.M. on Friday.

The North Fork Music Festival gates will open at 5:30 P.M. on Friday with an admission of $10 dollars and will continue through Saturday.

