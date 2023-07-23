Child dies after Norris Lake boat collision, TWRA says

The incident happened near Norris Landing Marina around 8 p.m. Saturday evening, according to Sheriff Brooks.
The incident happened near Norris Landing Marina around 8 p.m. Saturday evening, according to Sheriff Brooks.
By Gwendolyn Ducre
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 9:39 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAIBORNE CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A child is dead after a boat collision on Norris Lake on Saturday, Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency officials said.

TWRA spokesperson, Matthew Cameron, told WVLT News a male child died following a two-boat collision on Norris Lake near Norris Landing Marina.

The incident happened near Norris Landing Marina around 8 p.m. Saturday evening, according to Brooks.

Cameron said that a 19-foot Triton bass boat and a 24-foot Chapparal open motorboat crashed, resulting in the death of a little boy. Two occupants on the Triton boat were ejected and then swam to the shore.

No other serious injuries were reported.

According to Claiborne County Sheriff Bob Brooks, his office assisted the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency with the boat crash along Norris Lake.

Cameron also said that earlier reports of an explosion were not confirmed.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Kelly Burton
Person injured after attempting to go over Cumberland Falls
mountain parkway
Survey: Kentucky has one of the most feared roads in the U.S.
MGN
Report: Six people indicted following EKY cockfighting pit investigation
Georgia authorities say a deputy's wife and two kids died after they were involved in a deadly...
‘There are no words’: Deputy’s wife, kids killed in fiery crash

Latest News

A new career services center has opened on the University of Pikeville’s campus as a resource...
UPIKE opens new campus career center
Deer Rescue
Officials rescue deer from sewer tank
Summer Tourism
Summertime tourism bolstering local economies across EKY
One death, several injuries reported on Norris Lake, according to TWRA