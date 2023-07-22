Spotty rain chances linger, but most stay dry and hot

WYMT First Alert Weather
WYMT First Alert Weather(WYMT Weather)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Isolated showers can not be ruled out this weekend, especially during the afternoon and evening hours. However, the big story is the summer heat returning to the region by next week.

Tonight Through Sunday Night

A stray shower or two will be possible, especially during the early evening hours. However, most of the region remains dry. Overnight lows fall into the mid-and-lower-60s under a partly cloudy sky.

Another warm day is on tap as we close out the weekend. High temperatures on Sunday top out in the mid-80s under a mix of Sun and clouds. Again, we are watching out for spotty showers and thunderstorms during the peak heating hours of the day, but it will not rain in every town.

Into Sunday night, the forecast looks mostly dry and comfortable. A stray shower can not be ruled out, especially early, but the overall chance is low. Temperatures bottom out in the mid-60s under a partly cloudy to mostly clear sky.

Tracking Summer Heat

The big story as we kick off the new work week, the heat looks to crank up across the region.

Most of us remain dry on Monday under a mostly sunny sky. A stray shower is possible, but the threat is very low. Highs look to reach the upper-80s, while overnight lows dip into the upper-60s.

Models are trending even warmer on Tuesday. Highs look to soar into the lower-90s under a mix of Sun and clouds. Again, a stray shower or thunderstorm is possible, but the overall chance remains low.

The forecast does not change much on Wednesday. An isolated shower or storm can not be ruled out, but most of the area looks dry and hot. Temperatures remain in the lower-90s under a mix of Sun and clouds.

Extended Forecast

High pressure looks to continue dominating our forecast as we end the upcoming work week. What does that mean? It means we will remain mostly dry and hot.

Temperatures could reach the mid-90s in some places on Thursday and Friday under a mix of Sun and clouds. Low temperatures look to stay in the lower-70s.

Again, a stray shower or storm will be possible on both days, but the chance is very low.

