Shepherd’s House Hosts 24th Annual Run For Recovery

Runners were cheered on as they crossed the finish line this weekend at the 24th annual Run for Recovery.

The event is a 5K run and a 1 mile fun walk inviting community members to Keenland in support of Shepherd’s House - a rehabilitation group focused on helping addicts transition back into the community. The group currently has 27 treatment centers in 6 different counties - and today’s event not only raised funds for operational costs, but also brought the group together. President of the Shepherd’s House Jerod Thomas spoke about the impact of the event.

“Its also a celebration of recovery - it’s not actually a run. It’s a celebration to all those men and women who had the courage to get sober and live life on life’s terms.”

The goal of Shepherd’s House is to help those struggling with addiction, especially when sobriety might feel like an uphill battle. In June, Governor Beshear release that 2,135 Kentuckians lost their lives to a drug overdose in 2022 - a number that Shepherd’s House hopes to decrease through their rehabilitation programs. Thomas stated that “The easiest way is rehabilitation. So if we can get these men and women sober and send them on their way and let them to be part of a community - it is a wonderful, wonderful thing.”

All the proceeds from today’s event will go specifically to the treatment centers - buying everything ranging from items needed for the job programing courses to even fresh sheets and clean clothes for those entering the rehabilitation programs.

" Once you are a member of the Shepherds House, you are always a member. So we never take our hands off of you and we fight, fight, fight till you get sober,” said Thomas.

And while the fight is still going for many - the support at the Run to Recovery showed members that no one is walking alone.

