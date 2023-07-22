HITS Fitness hosts St. Jude Fundraiser workout

The fundraiser raised more than $2,000 for St. Jude.
HITS Fitness hosts St. Jude Fundraiser workout
By Samantha Valentino
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - HITS Fitness is a Lexington boxing gym. Saturday, the gym hosted a St. Jude Fundraiser workout. They offered four, 45-minute classes to members and non-members to participate in for a $25 cash donation at the door.

“This was an opportunity to give back to the kids and get a workout in. It was fun seeing them go through it. Now they know what I always push, what I’m always talking about and I think they had a really fun time doing it,” said coach at HITS Fitness, Tommy Rogers.

All of the money raised went towards supporting St. Jude’s mission.

“Each person that’s participating is contributing to our biggest thing which is that no family ever receives a bill from St. Jude. Not for treatment, travel, housing or food,” said Senior Area Advisor for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Shay Hutchinson.

Hutchinson says that every dollar will make a huge difference.

“$25 which is what it costs to come out here and participate in this class this morning, that can cover a wagon to help families get their child to and from treatments,” said Hutchinson.

The fundraiser raised more than $2,000 for St. Jude.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia authorities say a deputy's wife and two kids died after they were involved in a deadly...
‘There are no words’: Deputy’s wife, kids killed in fiery crash
MGN
Report: Six people indicted following EKY cockfighting pit investigation
Photo Courtesy: Kelly Burton
Person injured after attempting to go over Cumberland Falls
Photo Courtesy: Powell County Sheriff's Office Facebook
Police still looking for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in Powell County
Anthony Taulbee
Reported school, KY DOC employee charged with rape, sexual abuse

Latest News

A new career services center has opened on the University of Pikeville’s campus as a resource...
UPIKE opens new campus career center
Deer Rescue
Officials rescue deer from sewer tank
Summer Tourism
Summertime tourism bolstering local economies across EKY
One death, several injuries reported on Norris Lake, according to TWRA
The incident happened near Norris Landing Marina around 8 p.m. Saturday evenings, according to...
One death, several injuries reported on Norris Lake, according to TWRA