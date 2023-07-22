HITS Fitness hosts St. Jude Fundraiser workout

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - HITS Fitness is a Lexington boxing gym. Saturday, the gym hosted a St. Jude Fundraiser workout. They offered four, 45-minute classes to members and non-members to participate in for a $25 cash donation at the door.

“This was an opportunity to give back to the kids and get a workout in. It was fun seeing them go through it. Now they know what I always push, what I’m always talking about and I think they had a really fun time doing it,” said coach at HITS Fitness, Tommy Rogers.

All of the money raised went towards supporting St. Jude’s mission.

“Each person that’s participating is contributing to our biggest thing which is that no family ever receives a bill from St. Jude. Not for treatment, travel, housing or food,” said Senior Area Advisor for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Shay Hutchinson.

Hutchinson says that every dollar will make a huge difference.

“$25 which is what it costs to come out here and participate in this class this morning, that can cover a wagon to help families get their child to and from treatments,” said Hutchinson.

The fundraiser raised more than $2,000 for St. Jude.

