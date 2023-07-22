Hazard boys soccer has a new man at the helm

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A familiar face has taken the reigns as the new head boys’ soccer coach at Hazard High School.

Kyle Collier will take over after the departure of Tyler Holland.

“I’ve known this group of kids for quite a while,” said Collier. “I couldn’t say no when asked, we have a lot of potential and were excited to try and put Hazard soccer on the map and to take it to the next level.”

The Bulldogs finished last season 14-6-1, falling in the region championship to Perry Central.

Hazard returns some key pieces from last season in now seniors and last year’s leading goal scorers, Joesph Amburgey and Landon Hughes.

Now Sophomore Landon Sebastain also returns as their third leading goal scorer.

“Our culture is going to be a community,” said Collier. “Wins are great, championships are great but what these young men do the next five, ten, 15 years of their life, ultimately that’s what’s most important.”

Hazard’s season begins at home versus South Laurel on August 8th at 6:00 p.m.

