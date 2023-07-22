Food City helping raise funds for Paralyzed Veterans

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Food City locations throughout the region have been raising funds for the Paralyzed Veterans of America Foundation.

Manager of the Hazard Food City Dan May said that the people in Eastern Kentucky really respect their Veterans.

“Most everyone has a relative or a family member that has been in the armed forces, and they really respect the veterans here in Eastern Kentucky.”, said May.

May stated that the fundraiser lasts about a month, and takes place in the middle of summer every year.

“It ends Tuesday, and Food City has been a partner of PVA (Paralyzed Veterans of America) for many years, and they look forward to this every year to the point where all the stores compete to see who can raise the most money for the organization.”, said May.

May said that customers can add one, three, or five dollars, and also round up to the nearest dollar to their total bill at checkout.

“Most people are happy to round up to the nearest dollar to donate, and there is also a one, three, or five dollar donation that they could do if they so chose, but any of it goes a long way to help.”, added May.

Right now the Hazard location is second in the district behind the Paintsville location for most dollars raised to this point, and they hope to be able to catch them in the next few days added May.

The Paralyzed Veterans of America fundraiser runs through Tuesday at Food City Locations.

