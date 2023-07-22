EKY organization raises money for scholarships

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Harlan Rotary Club hosted its 33rd annual Tommy Lee Memorial Golf Scramble.

The event is not just for fun, but to give high school students in Harlan County scholarships.

Jerry Blanton said he knows all too well how difficult it can be to pay for college.

“We’ve watched our kids and we know a lot of them really, it’s a struggle to go to college and this was a good opportunity for us to kind of augment that a little bit and that’s what we’ve been trying to do for 33 years,” he said.

He said they try to give five $1,000 scholarships away each year.

“It’s an income based, it’s a need based scholarship as well as a performance scholarship. So, we try to identify the kids that need it the most and project to be successful in college, if they get a little help,” he explained.

The scholarship helps students like Caleb Rose, who is attending the University of the Cumberlands in the fall.

He said that any assistance he gets, helps.

“Just any dollar helps us because, college can get pretty expensive, especially nowadays with everything that you’ve got to factor in like room and board, your tuition, your meals, anything helps for sure,” he explained.

Blanton said events like this could not go on without the help from sponsors and the community of Harlan County.

“We get wonderful support from the community, they know that we’ve been here all these years and what we’re trying to do and they support us 100 percent. It’s really a nice feeling to be able to do it and to have all of these people that jump in and help you,” he said.

