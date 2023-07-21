Survey: Kentucky has one of the most feared roads in the U.S.

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - One survey listed an Eastern Kentucky highway as one of the most feared roads in America.

The survey was conducted by a car dealership in Florida and received 3,000 participants.

Kentucky’s Bert T. Combs Mountain Parkway cracked the top ten of the poll.

The highway, stretching more than 75 miles across Eastern Kentucky, was ranked as the sixth most feared in the country.

The Mountain Parkway opened in 1963 as one of Kentucky’s first toll roads, the project’s official website said. In January 2014, state leaders developed a plan to modernize and widen the road.

You can find the survey’s ten “Most Feared Routes” below:

1. New Mexico: U.S. Route 285

2. California: Death Valley Road (SR-190)

3. Texas: U.S. Route 90

4. Hawaii: Saddle Road (Hawaii Route 200)

5. Nevada: U.S. Route 50

6. Kentucky: Mountain Parkway (KY-9002)

7. South Dakota: U.S. Route 14A (Spearfish Canyon Scenic Byway)

8. Alaska: Dalton Highway (AK-11)

9. New York: State Route 17

10. Mississippi: U.S. Route 49

