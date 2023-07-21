Stray showers as cold front approaches the region

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The severe weather never materialized on Thursday, but a few showers are possible before a drier, and cooler, weekend.

Today and Tonight

A few showers and rumbles of thunder are possible early along with some dense fog in spots. Take it easy out there early. Temperatures will start out near 70 under mainly cloudy skies, but the skies will try to clear later today after the cold front moves through. Dewpoints will stay high until it passes and then they will fall fast behind it. Highs will top out in the low 80s this afternoon.

Tonight, we hang on to the clouds and a stray shower chance for a while, but once the front completely clears the region, skies should start to clear out late. Lows drop into the mid-60s.

Weekend Forecast

Outside of a stray sprinkle at times, both weekend days look amazing. You might get a little spoiled. Look for sun and clouds on Saturday with highs in the low 80s. Sunny skies take us back into the low to mid-80s on Sunday. Lows both nights will be in the mid-60s. It will feel nice, even on Sunday, since the dewpoints will be lower.

Extended Forecast

Well, you knew it was eventually going to have to happen, right? We also made it through the month of July without a good stretch of 90-plus-degree days. That ends next week. While the air will not feel sticky, at least for the first couple of days, we look to make our way to 90 on Monday and Tuesday, into the low 90s on Wednesday and Thursday and potentially mid to upper 90s on Friday. The “air you can wear” will return late in the week and it make it feel like close to 100 degrees or better by Thursday and Friday. Heat precautions will be your friend. Sunscreen too, because it looks like most of next week will feature a good dose of Vitamin D.

Stay cool and stay tuned! Enjoy the weekend!

Here is the latest 7 day forecast from WYMT. (WYMT Weather)

