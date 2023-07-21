‘Significant amount’ of drugs, guns found following 12-month investigation

Drug Investigation(Floyd County Sheriff's Department)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 8:07 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Following a 12-month investigation, officials with the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office said they found “a substantial” amount of drugs, guns and money.

During the drug investigation, deputies were able to get search warrants for a home on Conley Fork in Floyd County.

Officials searched the home Wednesday evening. They said they found significant amounts of fentanyl, heroin, meth, marijuana, LSD, pills, digital scales, plastic baggies and other drugs.

They also found guns and money inside the home. Deputies confirmed some of the guns they found were stolen.

Josh Baisden, 39, and David Craft, 56, were arrested and taken to the Floyd County Jail.

Baisden and Craft face several charges, including drug trafficking, receiving stolen property and gun possession.

