SEC Football Media Poll picks Georgia, Alabama in each division

UK picked 4th in SEC East, Georgia chosen to win SEC Championship
A microphone rests on a table during NCAA college football Southeastern Conference Media Days,...
A microphone rests on a table during NCAA college football Southeastern Conference Media Days, Monday, July 17, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)(George Walker IV | AP)
By Brian Milam
Published: Jul. 21, 2023
BIRMINGHAM, Al. -- Georgia has been predicted to win the 2023 SEC Championship, according to a preseason poll of media covering SEC Football Media Days.

The Bulldogs received 181 votes to be crowned SEC Champion on December 2 in Atlanta at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, while Alabama was second with 62 votes.

Georgia was selected to win the SEC Eastern Division with 2011 points, including an overwhelming 265 first-place votes, while Tennessee was second with 1682 points and 14 votes to win the division. South Carolina was third with 1254 points. Points were awarded on a 7-6-5-4-3-2-1 scale.

Alabama was picked to win the SEC Western Division with 1899 total points, narrowly over LSU with 1838 points. Texas A&M was third with 1144 points.

Only nine times since 1992 (31 years) has the predicted champion prior to the season at SEC Media Days proceeded to win the SEC Championship Game.

SEC EASTERN DIVISION First place votes in ()

1. Georgia (265) 2. Tennessee (14) 3. South Carolina (3) 4. KENTUCKY (1) 5. Florida 6. Missouri 7. Vanderbilt (8) SEC WESTERN DIVISION First place votes in ()

1. Alabama (165) 2. LSU (117) 3. Texas A&M (1) 4. Ole Miss 5. Arkansas (3) 6. Auburn (4) 7. Mississippi State (1)

