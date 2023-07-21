Samaritan’s Feet giving away 350 pairs of shoes in Letcher County

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four
By Madison Carmouche
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Samaritan’s Feet is an organization based in North Carolina that donates shoes to people in need.

On Saturday, the group plans to be in Letcher County at Millstone Church of Grace to give away 350 pairs of shoes to flood survivors.

The pastor of Millstone Church of Grace, John Holbrook, said the organization reached out to him after they made a stop in Harlan earlier this summer.

”So they’re coming tomorrow to use our facility to be able to give out 350 pairs of shoes, so that’ll be a blessed day and just great for all the flood victims here in the eastern part of Kentucky especially here in our area,” Holbrook explained.

The event will be from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at Millstone Church of Grace with food, entertainment and guest pastor speakers.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia authorities say a deputy's wife and two kids died after they were involved in a deadly...
‘There are no words’: Deputy’s wife, kids killed in fiery crash
Powerball
Two Powerball tickets worth $50K sold in EKY
A banner is hung outside the Las Palmitas Mini Market where the winning Powerball lottery...
Tiny downtown LA store near Skid Row sells winning Powerball jackpot ticket worth over $1 billion
Investigators say hundreds of state troopers in Connecticut may have falsified thousands of...
Hundreds of state troopers may have falsified thousands of traffic tickets, audit finds
Cemetery Vandalism
One person charged following cemetery vandalism

Latest News

Letcher County opens applications for new flood buyout program.
Letcher County offers new flood buyout program through USDA
ARH Disaster Recovery Center
ARH Disaster Recovery Center continues operating nearly a year after floods
I-75 Bridge Dedication
I-75 bridges named in honor of Kentucky officers who died in 2022
mountain parkway
Survey: Kentucky has one of the most feared roads in the U.S.