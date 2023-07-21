Report: Six people indicted following EKY cockfighting pit investigation

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/Lexington Herald Leader) - Six people were indicted following a cockfighting investigation in Letcher County, the Lexington Herald Leader reports.

The indictment said Robert Dwayne Baker, Brandon Honeycutt, Chris Prater, Virgil Saylor, Tina Miller and Henry Locke were reportedly involved with the pit at Isom, which was also reportedly known as American Testing Facility or the Whitesburg Chicken Pit.

Officials confirmed Baker, Honeycutt and Prater lived in Eastern Kentucky but did not specify which towns.

Saylor and Miller lived in Georgia, while Locke lived in Tennessee, the indictment said.

Officials said Baker reportedly operated the Letcher County cockfighting pit, and it drew hundreds of spectators. The indictment indicated Saylor and Miller also reportedly helped at the illegal pit.

The venue reportedly had weekly cockfights, stadium-style seating, one main fighting pit, several side pits, a concession stand and an area for selling cockfighting accessories. The fights also reportedly included illegal gambling.

The indictment said Locke reportedly sold accessories and Honeycutt reportedly helped referee fights.

Court documents said three cockfights were managed in February 2022. One was attended by around 400 people, and the other two reportedly had around 200 people each.

Baker, Saylor, Miller and Honeycutt were reportedly charged with conspiring to operate cockfights.

Saylor was also reportedly charged with using Facebook to advertise the fight schedule.

Officials said Honeycutt also faces one charge of trying to exhibit a rooster in a fight and one charge of possessing a rooster for the purpose of fighting. Prater is reportedly facing the same charges and another charge of causing a child under 16 years old to attend a cockfight.

Taking a child to a cockfight has a maximum sentencing of three years. All of the other charges are punishable by up to five years in prison.

