Rainfall in Graves County on Wednesday likely breaks state record

By Marsha Heller
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 8:20 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Historic rainfall in Graves County and surrounding areas in western Kentucky on Wednesday, July 19 is impacting many.

Massive flash flooding inundated homes, businesses and roadways in a short amount of time.

Before the rain stopped on Wednesday, the rainfall record was likely broken in Kentucky.

According to the National Weather Service in Paducah, if verified, a new 24 hour rainfall record for the entire state of Kentucky was broken in Graves County on Wednesday.

NWS reports 11.28 inches of rain fell 6 miles southwest of Mayfield from 12 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The old 24 hour record of 10.48 inches was set on March 1, 1997 in Louisville.

Rainfall amounts were close to historic in Paducah on Wednesday.

According to NWS, the second highest daily rainfall on record was set with 6.90 inches of rain.

NWS reports the all-time record is 7.49 inches set on September 5, 1985 from the remnants of Hurricane Elena.

Governor Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency because of widespread flooding, and significant damage in Mayfield, as well as in and around western Kentucky.

Five counties have declared state of emergencies: Carlisle, Graves, Hickman, Lee and Fulton.

In addition, five cities have declared emergencies: Arlington, Bardwell, Clinton, Cumberland and Mayfield.

