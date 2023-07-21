Officials investigating following cemetery theft

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office are investigating following a theft at a cemetery.

Deputies said the incident happened at the Day-Jackson Cemetery in Cranks.

Officials said all of the items that were not destroyed were turned over to the cemetery groundskeeper.

The incident is under investigation, and deputies confirmed arrests are pending.

If you were affected by the incident, officials said you can call the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office at 606-573-1313.

