Officials investigating following cemetery theft

Police Lights
Police Lights(MGN)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office are investigating following a theft at a cemetery.

Deputies said the incident happened at the Day-Jackson Cemetery in Cranks.

Officials said all of the items that were not destroyed were turned over to the cemetery groundskeeper.

The incident is under investigation, and deputies confirmed arrests are pending.

If you were affected by the incident, officials said you can call the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office at 606-573-1313.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia authorities say a deputy's wife and two kids died after they were involved in a deadly...
‘There are no words’: Deputy’s wife, kids killed in fiery crash
Powerball
Two Powerball tickets worth $50K sold in EKY
A banner is hung outside the Las Palmitas Mini Market where the winning Powerball lottery...
Tiny downtown LA store near Skid Row sells winning Powerball jackpot ticket worth over $1 billion
Investigators say hundreds of state troopers in Connecticut may have falsified thousands of...
Hundreds of state troopers may have falsified thousands of traffic tickets, audit finds
Cemetery Vandalism
One person charged following cemetery vandalism

Latest News

Back to school
Back to school dates across the mountains
Anthony Taulbee
Reported school, KY DOC employee charged with rape, sexual abuse
candle generic
Former Knott County Emergency Director dies
I-75 Bridge Dedication
I-75 bridges named in honor of Kentucky officers who died in 2022