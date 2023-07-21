Letcher County offers new flood buyout program through USDA

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) is offering flood buyouts to Letcher County flood survivors through the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS).

The first flood buyout program was provided by FEMA, and, in Letcher County, they have already closed on six of those homes nearly one year after the July flood.

Letcher County Magistrate Sherry Sexton said she is glad they have been able to move through the buyout process smoothly.

“It’s just been wonderful to have some closure for these people you know it’s been almost a year and they needed some help,” said Sexton.

The NRCS buyout program gives homeowners the appraised value plus an additional $31,000. Applications close on July 30.

“It’ll be another 12 months before you can get approved through the NRCS program cause they’ve got that long process,” Sexton added.

Those interested in applying can go to the Letcher County Recreation Center on Tuesdays from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m., Thursdays from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m. or online here.

