Letcher County offers new flood buyout program through USDA

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four
By Madison Carmouche
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) is offering flood buyouts to Letcher County flood survivors through the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS).

The first flood buyout program was provided by FEMA, and, in Letcher County, they have already closed on six of those homes nearly one year after the July flood.

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

Letcher County Magistrate Sherry Sexton said she is glad they have been able to move through the buyout process smoothly.

“It’s just been wonderful to have some closure for these people you know it’s been almost a year and they needed some help,” said Sexton.

The NRCS buyout program gives homeowners the appraised value plus an additional $31,000. Applications close on July 30.

“It’ll be another 12 months before you can get approved through the NRCS program cause they’ve got that long process,” Sexton added.

Those interested in applying can go to the Letcher County Recreation Center on Tuesdays from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m., Thursdays from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m. or online here.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia authorities say a deputy's wife and two kids died after they were involved in a deadly...
‘There are no words’: Deputy’s wife, kids killed in fiery crash
Powerball
Two Powerball tickets worth $50K sold in EKY
A banner is hung outside the Las Palmitas Mini Market where the winning Powerball lottery...
Tiny downtown LA store near Skid Row sells winning Powerball jackpot ticket worth over $1 billion
Investigators say hundreds of state troopers in Connecticut may have falsified thousands of...
Hundreds of state troopers may have falsified thousands of traffic tickets, audit finds
Cemetery Vandalism
One person charged following cemetery vandalism

Latest News

Samaritan's Feet is giving away 350 pairs of shoes at Millstone Church of Grace in Letcher...
Samaritan’s Feet giving away 350 pairs of shoes in Letcher County
ARH Disaster Recovery Center
ARH Disaster Recovery Center continues operating nearly a year after floods
I-75 Bridge Dedication
I-75 bridges named in honor of Kentucky officers who died in 2022
mountain parkway
Survey: Kentucky has one of the most feared roads in the U.S.