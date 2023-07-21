‘It’s just been a blessing to us’: EKY family breaks ground on new home alongside HDA and Kentucky Power

JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - The AEP Foundation awarded the Housing Development Alliance a $150,000 grant, and a portion of the funding is going to build a new home in Jackson for the Combs family.

The family of seven lost everything including their home in the flood last July, and Wilma Combs, the mom of five, said it has not been easy.

“It’s been rocky. It’s been a lot of displacement. We’ve been all over the place. We’ve been in Stanton. We have been in Jackson. We have been in Hardshell. We have been in Powell County,” she said.

Despite the hardships the family has faced, their story changed on Friday as the Combs family, HDA, Kentucky Power and county leaders broke ground on the new home.

“It’s just been a blessing to us really because we really expected this to be so much more complicated than what it actually has been and we have these people here with us today,” Combs said. “That’s helped make a lot of things that we didn’t ever think was going to be possible for us happen.”

Executive Director of the Housing Development Alliance Scott McReynolds said being able to give the family a firm foundation made the day special.

“Mrs. Combs shared that they’ve moved seven times in a year, and you know I know my kids don’t like change. When she said that I was just trying to think about what it would be like to just move two or three times. So, I’m just so happy that in a few months they’ll have a home and won’t have to move again,” he said.

Cindy Wiseman, the President and COO for Kentucky Power, said being there Friday and meeting the family solidified that the AEP Foundations donation was truly making an impact.

“It’s an incredible story of resilience on their part,” Wiseman said. “So, to meet the family and their children, and see how positive they are and excited they are for their future. You know, I wish we could give this same contribution 10 times over.”

Now, as the Combs family wait for the completion of their home in 2024, they are confident that God has a hand in it all.

“Tomorrow isn’t for us it’s for God. We’re just supposed to worry about today and take care of what we can take care of today. So, we know that God’s got us tomorrow. We’re not going to worry. We’re not going to stress. We’re just going to continue to be thankful and praise God and be grateful for all the wonderful people that God is working through to help us,” said Combs.

This will be the twentieth home HDA has built for flood survivors in the past year, and McReynolds said the AEP Foundation grant will also be used to repair homes hit by the flood. The money is expected to impact five to six families.

