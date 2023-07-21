I-75 bridges named in honor of Kentucky officers who died in 2022

I-75 Bridge Dedication
I-75 Bridge Dedication(Phil Pendleton)
By Phil Pendleton and Cameron Aaron
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two Southern Kentucky law enforcement officers were honored Friday morning.

Two bridges over Interstate 75 were named in memory of Sgt. Logan Medlock and Lt. Travis Hurley. Both died in 2022.

We were told Medlock and Hurley were a big part of the London Police Department. Medlock was killed by a drunk driver, and Hurley died of COVID-19 complications.

Both bridges over the interstate in London, the KY-80 bridge and the KY-192 bridge, will have signage naming them in honor of the officers.

There have been other events, both locally and beyond, to pay honor to the memory of both officers.

A wall was set up in the police department, seen by all officers as they begin and end their shifts with pictures of both men.

Families and friends of both men attended the National Law Officers Memorial event earlier this year, and both names are also on the state law officers memorial in Richmond.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

