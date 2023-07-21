Gov. Beshear tours flood damage in western Ky.

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear is in western Kentucky to tour flood damage on Friday, July 21.

The governor joined local leaders to tour flood-damaged areas in Mayfield on Friday afternoon. He held a news briefing afterward.

Beshear said the area is still under a state of emergency; however, no they have not yet received any requests for state assistance.

Currently, five Kentucky Emergency Management Agency officials are on the ground assessing the damage.

As of 9 a.m. on Friday, he said there had been a total of 47 damage assessments, including 41 homes and six businesses:

3 in Green County

10 in Ballard County

30 in Graves County

4 in Carlisle County

The damage assessments will continue.

Governor Beshear said one person was reported injured, but will recover.

He also gave a power outage update and said there are currently 246 outages, down from more than 19,000.

He began his Team Kentucky update on Thursday morning, July 20 with an update on the flooding.

On Wednesday, he declared a state of emergency due to widespread flooding, and significant damage in Mayfield, as well as in and around western Kentucky.

He said there there have been no reported fatalities and no missing persons.

The governor said the water started to recede on Wednesday night and teams began damage assessments.

He said there have been multiple rescues in multiple counties, several home evacuations and multiple road closures.

The governor said five counties have declared state of emergencies: Carlisle, Graves, Hickman, Lee and Fulton.

In addition, five cities have declared emergencies: Arlington, Bardwell, Clinton, Cumberland and Mayfield.

Drone12 shows how widespread flash flooding is in Arlington, Ky. You can also see water rescue crews checking on residents.

