Former Knott County Emergency Director dies

By Cameron Aaron
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Knott County Emergency Management (EM) confirmed former EM Director Jeff Combs died following a battle with cancer.

“He was a great friend not only to me but everyone he came in contact with. Prayers for his wife Beth and family,” officials posted on Facebook.

Funeral arrangements for Combs have not been released.

