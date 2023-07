HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - What is your flood story?

One year after the historic July 28 flood, WYMT shares the stories of several faces of the flood.

Join us at 7 p.m. on July 28 for special coverage.

People throughout the region are still trying to rebuild. You can continue to support the community through donations at: https://www.wymt.com/floodrelief/.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.