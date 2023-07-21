Driver hits pedestrian on I-75 in Campbell County, THP investigating, officials say

A pedestrian was hit on I-75 in Campbell County.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian Friday morning in Campbell County.
By David Sikes
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 6:48 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
JELLICO, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian that happened Friday morning in Campbell County.

Dispatch said that a call came in at 5:30 that a pedestrian had been hit on I-75 North near mile marker 153, just south of Jellico.

When officers arrived they found that the pedestrian had been killed, dispatch said. THP is leading the investigation. The left lane of I-75 near mile marker 153 was closed for the crash reconstruction investigation, but is now open.

