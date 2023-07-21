Beautiful weekend kicks off

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a hot, humid, and often stormy workweek throughout the mountains, we are finally looking at not only quieter weather into the weekend...but much, much nicer as well.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Dry air continues to work into the region as we head through the remainder of the nighttime hours tonight. As it does, we’ll see those temperatures drop a bit more than we have recently, down into the lower to middle 60s for overnight lows. We’ll drift between mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies, as such we may have to keep an eye on a little bit of patchy fog developing overnight, especially in the river valleys.

Absolutely beautiful weather returns to the mountains as we kick the weekend off on Saturday. High pressure moves right in, bringing us gorgeous sunshine through the afternoon hours. High temperatures will actually end up on the slightly cooler side of average, into the lower to middle 80s. However, even the lower to middle 80s will feel a lot better when we’re not dealing with high humidity. That dry air continues overnight, and with clear skies we can expect more cooler than average temperatures overnight. Lows settle near 65°.

Into Next Week

We stay on the drier side as we head through Sunday and through the beginning of next week. Highs stay seasonable in the middle 80s with sunshine on Sunday. However, as high pressure begins to move off to the east, we’ll see those temperatures on the increase as we head through the rest of the week as we bring back warmer air from the south. BY Monday and Tuesday, highs look to return to the middle and upper 80s, with warmer weather continuing through midweek.

The good news is that it appears we have no big weather systems on the way as we head through at least the first half of the week. A weak disturbance may push through toward Tuesday and Wednesday with the opportunity for a shower or two, but so far it appears like no huge weathermakers on the way for the near future.

