Back to school dates across the mountains
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Lots of kids across our region will head back to class in August.
Here is a list of back to school dates we have compiled so far:
|County
|Student Return Date
|Bell County Schools
Middlesboro Independent
Pineville Independent
|August 9th
August 7th
August 7th
|Breathitt County Schools
Jackson Independent
|August 9th
August 10th
|Clay County Schools
|August 10th
|Elliott County Schools
|August 16th
|Estill County Schools
|August 9th
|Floyd County Schools
Piarist School
|August 9th
August 16th
|Harlan County Schools
Harlan Independent
|August 16th
August 9th
|Jackson County Schools
|August 9th
|Johnson County Schools
Paintsville Independent
|August 9th
August 28th
|Knott County Schools
June Buchanan School
|August 9th
August 23rd
|Knox County Schools
Barbourville Independent
|August 16th
August 9th
|Laurel County Schools
East Bernstadt Independent
|August 10th
August 10th
|Lawrence County Schools
|August 9th
|Lee County Schools
|August 7th
|Leslie County Schools
|August 9th
|Letcher County Schools
Jenkins Independent
|August 9th
August 9th
|Magoffin County Schools
|August 10th
|Martin County Schools
|August 8th
|McCreary County Schools
|August 9th
|Menifee County Schools
|August 10th
|Morgan County Schools
|August 16th
|Owsley County Schools
|August 10th
|Perry County Schools
Hazard Independent
|August 28th
August 16th
|Pike County Schools
Pikeville Independent
|August 9th
August 10th
|Powell County Schools
|August 14th
|Pulaski County Schools
Somerset Independent
Science Hill Independent
|August 10th
August 16th
August 9th
|Rockcastle County Schools
|August 16th
|Rowan County Schools
|August 16th
|Wayne County Schools
|August 16th
|Whitley County Schools
Williamsburg Independent
Corbin Independent
|August 9th
August 30th
August 28th
|Wolfe County Schools
|August 9th
|Surrounding States:
|Lee County, VA Schools
|August 10th
|Wise County Schools
|August 4th
|Dickenson County Schools
|August 9th
|Buchanan County Schools
|August 15th
|Wayne County, WV Schools
|August 24th
|Mingo County Schools
|August 28th
|Logan County Schools
|August 17th
|Claiborne County Schools
|August 7th
|Campbell County Schools
|August 9th
If any of these dates are incorrect or if you know of any others we can add, please email news@wymt.com and put “Back to School 2023″ in the subject line.
