Back to school dates across the mountains

Back to school
Back to school(MGN)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Lots of kids across our region will head back to class in August.

Here is a list of back to school dates we have compiled so far:

CountyStudent Return Date
Bell County Schools
Middlesboro Independent
Pineville Independent		August 9th
August 7th
August 7th
Breathitt County Schools
Jackson Independent		August 9th
August 10th
Clay County SchoolsAugust 10th
Elliott County SchoolsAugust 16th
Estill County SchoolsAugust 9th
Floyd County Schools
Piarist School		August 9th
August 16th
Harlan County Schools
Harlan Independent		August 16th
August 9th
Jackson County SchoolsAugust 9th
Johnson County Schools
Paintsville Independent		August 9th
August 28th
Knott County Schools
June Buchanan School		August 9th
August 23rd
Knox County Schools
Barbourville Independent		August 16th
August 9th
Laurel County Schools
East Bernstadt Independent		August 10th
August 10th
Lawrence County SchoolsAugust 9th
Lee County SchoolsAugust 7th
Leslie County SchoolsAugust 9th
Letcher County Schools
Jenkins Independent		August 9th
August 9th
Magoffin County SchoolsAugust 10th
Martin County SchoolsAugust 8th
McCreary County SchoolsAugust 9th
Menifee County SchoolsAugust 10th
Morgan County SchoolsAugust 16th
Owsley County SchoolsAugust 10th
Perry County Schools
Hazard Independent		August 28th
August 16th
Pike County Schools
Pikeville Independent		August 9th
August 10th
Powell County SchoolsAugust 14th
Pulaski County Schools
Somerset Independent
Science Hill Independent		August 10th
August 16th
August 9th
Rockcastle County SchoolsAugust 16th
Rowan County SchoolsAugust 16th
Wayne County SchoolsAugust 16th
Whitley County Schools
Williamsburg Independent
Corbin Independent		August 9th
August 30th
August 28th
Wolfe County SchoolsAugust 9th
Surrounding States:
Lee County, VA SchoolsAugust 10th
Wise County SchoolsAugust 4th
Dickenson County SchoolsAugust 9th
Buchanan County SchoolsAugust 15th
Wayne County, WV SchoolsAugust 24th
Mingo County SchoolsAugust 28th
Logan County SchoolsAugust 17th
Claiborne County SchoolsAugust 7th
Campbell County SchoolsAugust 9th

If any of these dates are incorrect or if you know of any others we can add, please email news@wymt.com and put “Back to School 2023″ in the subject line.

