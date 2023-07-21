Back to school dates across the mountains

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Lots of kids across our region will head back to class in August.

Here is a list of back to school dates we have compiled so far:

County Student Return Date Bell County Schools

Middlesboro Independent

Pineville Independent August 9th

August 7th

August 7th Breathitt County Schools

Jackson Independent August 9th

August 10th Clay County Schools August 10th Elliott County Schools August 16th Estill County Schools August 9th Floyd County Schools

Piarist School August 9th

August 16th Harlan County Schools

Harlan Independent August 16th

August 9th Jackson County Schools August 9th Johnson County Schools

Paintsville Independent August 9th

August 28th Knott County Schools

June Buchanan School August 9th

August 23rd Knox County Schools

Barbourville Independent August 16th

August 9th Laurel County Schools

East Bernstadt Independent August 10th

August 10th Lawrence County Schools August 9th Lee County Schools August 7th Leslie County Schools August 9th Letcher County Schools

Jenkins Independent August 9th

August 9th Magoffin County Schools August 10th Martin County Schools August 8th McCreary County Schools August 9th Menifee County Schools August 10th Morgan County Schools August 16th Owsley County Schools August 10th Perry County Schools

Hazard Independent August 28th

August 16th Pike County Schools

Pikeville Independent August 9th

August 10th Powell County Schools August 14th Pulaski County Schools

Somerset Independent

Science Hill Independent August 10th

August 16th

August 9th Rockcastle County Schools August 16th Rowan County Schools August 16th Wayne County Schools August 16th Whitley County Schools

Williamsburg Independent

Corbin Independent August 9th

August 30th

August 28th Wolfe County Schools August 9th Surrounding States: Lee County, VA Schools August 10th Wise County Schools August 4th Dickenson County Schools August 9th Buchanan County Schools August 15th Wayne County, WV Schools August 24th Mingo County Schools August 28th Logan County Schools August 17th Claiborne County Schools August 7th Campbell County Schools August 9th

If any of these dates are incorrect or if you know of any others we can add, please email news@wymt.com and put “Back to School 2023″ in the subject line.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.