ARH Disaster Recovery Center continues operating nearly a year after floods

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Almost a year since the flood, relief distribution centers are continuing to provide needed items for flood survivors.

Appalachian Regional Healthcare turned the old J.C. Penney’s building in Hazard into their Disaster Recovery Center.

They have partnered with long term recovery groups in the area to provide survivors with materials.

“The way that they can get access to all of these materials is by working with their case worker from their long term recovery group,” said ARH Foundation Executive Director Angela Bailey.

While there is not a timeline for how long the distribution center will be operating, Bailey says they will keep going as long as donations come in and people need help.

Next week, they plan to expand recovery efforts with a few events remembering flood victims.

Employees of all 14 ARH hospitals across the region will have a moment of silence for victims on Thursday, July 27, at noon along with other activities.

“We are also having an event here at the disaster recovery center, or for those of you who don’t know, the old J.C. Penney’s building, and we will have food. We’ll have health screenings, and we will be accepting donations of school supplies,” said Angela Bailey.

Bailey says that event will last from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on July 27.

